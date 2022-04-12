Dogwood Arts Festival returns to World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dogwood Arts Festival has planned to return to downtown Knoxville for a 3-day spring celebration of “art, culture and natural beauty.” Since 1961, the festival has come together to host several celebrities, artists and art lovers from across the country, a spokesperson shared.

The 2022 event will take place on the Performance Lawn, located at 963 World’s Fair Park Drive, at World’s Fair Park from April 22 to 24 and will feature artists from 18 states, according to a release. On Friday and Saturday, the event’s hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Ninety-one fine art vendors, live music on two stages, children’s activities and a rotating lineup of local food vendors will be on-site for all participants.

“For over sixty years, the Dogwood Arts Festival has been one of the most celebrated cultural events in Knoxville,” an event spokesperson said. “Each spring when the dogwoods bloom, visitors and locals alike come together to celebrate art, enjoy live music, and take in the natural beauty of East Tennessee.”

This event will be free to enjoy and no tickets or reservations are required.

More information about the artist and vendor lineups can be found here.

