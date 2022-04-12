Four family members’ murders remain unsolved, Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for tips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Knoxville family was mourning the deaths of four of their loved ones who were all shot and killed within a year. Each of their killers were not caught, which has the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers stepping in.

Teen brother’s Jamarion “Dada” and Jaqwan Gillette were killed almost exactly a year a part. Dada was shot March 9, 2021. The Knoxville Police Department reported a women found the 15-year-old on the side of Cherokee Trail Way before he was sent to the hospital, where he later died.

Almost exactly a year later, Jaqwan was shot and killed in a shootout outside the Dollar General on Sutherland Drive on March 28, 2022. The brothers’ cousins, Martaysha Flack, 20, and Chaka Sligh, 36, were killed 11 days apart in 2021.

“Why is this happening to one family and how can we help this family heal? What we can all do as a community to help this family heal and what we all can do: if you have something, if you know something, come forward,” Interim Coordinator with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Stacey Payne said. “No matter how small it is, it can be that one missing piece.”

Before Sligh was shot along East Fifth Ave, police reported an officer was flagged down by a vehicle on Central Street near Jackson Avenue in the Old City around 3:10 a.m. on July 17. Sligh was in the car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Around 5 p.m. on July 28, KPD responded to a shooting at the Holston Oaks Apartments where they found Flack inside of a vehicle in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot, while a male victim was also located on scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She later died at UT Medical Center, while the male victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

“You have two young ladies who lost their lives, the parents are having to grieve their loss and their family, but also they left behind children who are never going to really know their mothers and that personal relationship,” Payne said.

All four of the murders remain unsolved.

Crime Stoppers gave tens of thousands of dollars to East Tennesseans in less than a year. They’ll award anyone cash if a tip leads to an arrest. Tipsters can get started here.

