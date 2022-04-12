Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks volunteers to hike trails

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are recruiting volunteers to adopt and hike trails along the 848 miles of maintained trails across the park.

Volunteers interested would hike at least one designated trail four times per year and submit a report of their findings, according to park rangers. “Adopters” would provide critical information to help park trail maintenance staff prioritize work better.

“Through this coordinated effort, the park can better ensure that trails remain accessible for visitors and that trailside resources are protected,” park officials said. “No experience is required, but prospective volunteers should be comfortable hiking in the backcountry and enjoy interaction with visitors.”

A three-hour training, which will include information on how the park maintains trails, how to report relevant information and how to instill ‘Leave No Trace’ practices, will be required for volunteers. Those will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Oconaluftee Visitor Center near Cherokee, North Carolina, on Friday, April 29, or at Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg on Saturday, April 30.

Those interested are encouraged to contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe by phone at 828-497-1949 or email to register for the training.

Volunteers would report trail damage seen above. (GSMNP)

