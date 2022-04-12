Homeowner escapes West Knox house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with Rural Metro Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 700 block of Fox Landing Lane in West Knox County.

Captian Jeff Bagwell said the call came in after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. When crews arrived, they found flames visible throughout the house and from the roof area on the front and the homeowner standing in the front yard.

Bagwell said that fire crews worked “diligently, but with the fire venting itself upon arrival, the work was tough.”

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries reported.

