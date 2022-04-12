Ice Bears set to host ‘dirty’ Dawgs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southern Professional Hockey League playoffs begin Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Coliseum in downtown Knoxville.

The Ice Bears are hosting the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, and to say there is no love lost between these two clubs would be an understatement. Listen below to Knoville head coach jeff carr’s response when asked by WVLT Sports about his first-round opponent.

Game On! No love lost between the @icebears and playoff opponent Roanoke Wednesday night.



Head coach Jeff Carr doesn't hold back when discussing his first round opponent @wvlt pic.twitter.com/BXFKt3eOrB — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) April 11, 2022

Coach Carr heads into the playoffs shorthanded with a quartet of players out due to either injury or suspension. He says the good news is he expects to get them back as the playoffs continue. As for winning the SPHL regular-season championship by winning a record number of games, Carr said, " It truly has been a bounce-back situation, shorthanded, full roster, left-handed, right-handed guys, it doesn’t matter where they’re from we’ve always found a way to win and continue to do that.”

Coach Carr went on to say, “It’s more about memories right now, and 15-20 years from now, a championship will trump all that stuff, so that’s our goal.”

The first 2,000 fans get a rally towel, presented by TCS of Tennessee. Also in play are $1 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers.

Fans can also purchase $22 mystery tickets which could land you in a Gold, VIP or box seat at the price of a silver level!

Again, Game-1 of the series is Wednesday night in Knoxville. Game-2 will be played Saturday night in Roanoke. A third game, if necessary, would be back in Knoxville on Easter Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.