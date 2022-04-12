Advertisement

‘I’m very susceptible’ | East Tennessee farmer bracing for bird flu threat

The CDC has reported the current outbreak poses a low threat to the general public’s health.
BIRD FLU THREAT
BIRD FLU THREAT(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the U.S. Department of of Agriculture, seven bird virus have been detected in Tennessee. Since March 1, there has been two different strains, H5N1 and H5, in Dyer and Obion counties.

The bird flu has forced many farmers to kill millions of their egg-laying hens and increase their current egg prices. The market price for a dozen white large eggs has jumped from $1.60 to $2.50.

East Tennessee farmer, Mike Conatser with J&M Windy Acres Farm told WVLT News he’s on high alert for his 2,500 chickens.

“Because their free range, any kind of a bird can bring it to them. I don’t keep mine in the house and I don’t keep them locked up. So therefore, I’m very susceptible. These migratory birds can carry it from many directions,” Conatser said.

The Maryville farmer is fighting against rising fuel costs, supply chain issues and cost increases, so he can’t afford another hit.

“I also have to have a place to go with all these eggs, so it’s almost a catch 22 as they call it,” said Conatser. “Yeah, we probably ought to go up with our prices eggs, but I don’t want to lose a customer either.”

The CDC has reported the current outbreak poses a low threat to the general public’s health as officials are taking drastic precautions.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affecting taxes buyers and sellers
Knox Co. homeowner ‘disturbed’ to see new property values, increase in taxes
Anjali Shah, 26.
Report: Woman charged after traveling wrong way on interstate, hitting truck head-on
KPD: Driver dies in crash near Lakeshore Park
KPD: Driver dies in crash near Lakeshore Park
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Everyone who was outside left after smelling smoke, they are all okay.
Knox Co. home partially collapsed after fire

Latest News

Tenn. authorities offer reward for info on Smoky Mountain Knife Works gun theft
Tenn. authorities offer reward for info on Smoky Mountain Knife Works gun theft
While the line of storms could be strong to severe, the real problem here is a 'nuisance' for...
Mini First Alert on the way before several dry days
Everything you need to know about Knox Co. Board of Education candidate Phillip Sherman.
Phillip Sherman
Karns High twins will graduate together with a dual honor
Karns High twins will graduate together with a dual honor