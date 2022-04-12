‘I’m very susceptible’ | East Tennessee farmer bracing for bird flu threat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the U.S. Department of of Agriculture, seven bird virus have been detected in Tennessee. Since March 1, there has been two different strains, H5N1 and H5, in Dyer and Obion counties.

The bird flu has forced many farmers to kill millions of their egg-laying hens and increase their current egg prices. The market price for a dozen white large eggs has jumped from $1.60 to $2.50.

East Tennessee farmer, Mike Conatser with J&M Windy Acres Farm told WVLT News he’s on high alert for his 2,500 chickens.

“Because their free range, any kind of a bird can bring it to them. I don’t keep mine in the house and I don’t keep them locked up. So therefore, I’m very susceptible. These migratory birds can carry it from many directions,” Conatser said.

The Maryville farmer is fighting against rising fuel costs, supply chain issues and cost increases, so he can’t afford another hit.

“I also have to have a place to go with all these eggs, so it’s almost a catch 22 as they call it,” said Conatser. “Yeah, we probably ought to go up with our prices eggs, but I don’t want to lose a customer either.”

The CDC has reported the current outbreak poses a low threat to the general public’s health as officials are taking drastic precautions.

