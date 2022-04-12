Advertisement

JCSO: Investigation leads to termination, conviction of correctional officer

A Jefferson County correctional officer was reportedly indicted after he helped bring “contraband” to inmates at the Jefferson County Detention Center.
Joshua Pounders and Tammy Miles
Joshua Pounders and Tammy Miles(JCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson County correctional officer was indicted on official misconduct and bribery charges after he helped bring “contraband” to inmates at the Jefferson County Detention Center last month, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials report.

CO Joshua Pounders reportedly met with an inmate’s mother and was paid to bring the contraband to the inmate. Pounders was fired on Dec. 4 after investigators learned about the incident, JCSO officials said.

Pounders was indicted on official misconduct, and both he and Tammy Miles, the inmate’s mother, were indicted on bribery of a public servant. Both were arrested and have made bond, JCSO personnel said.

INTERNAL AFFAIRS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO TERMINATION AND INDICTMENT OF CORRECTIONAL OFFICER An Internal Affairs...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

