KFD: Lightning strikes gas line, causes fire
Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the scene Tuesday morning.
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday morning caused by a lightning strike, according to a post by the department.
According to KFD crews on the scene, a lightning strike struck a gas line and caused a fire on Iskagna Drive.
At 9:55 a.m., firefighters were working to extinguish the flames. Shortly after, officials announced it was out and the Knoxville Utilities Board was on the scene.
