Knox Co. homeowner ‘disturbed’ to see new property values, increase in taxes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Knox County homeowners got their property reassessment over the weekend, giving what Knox County Property Assessor John Whitehead said was “sticker shock.” Whitehead said a 40% increase in property value would keep a homeowner’s property taxes the same as before.

If your property value went up by 50%, the property assessor said your property taxes will likely go up by 10%. If up 100%, property taxes will likely go up by 60%.

“Above that [40% property value increase], it’s going to go up, and below that, it’s going to go down,” Whitehead said.

One homeowner who’s seeing a significant rise in his property value is Randy Tindell.

“To see it go up 86%, something’s not right,” Tindell said. “There’s no way it could’ve gone up 86%.”

Tindell said his property was originally valued around $61,000. This last Saturday, he found out it was reassessed at $113,900.

Whitehead said his office does property reassessments based on homes sold in Knox County. He said the housing market is through the roof, causing homes across the county and state to rise in value. Since Jan. 1, 2021, he said some Knox Co. homes have increased by 22% in value.

“The county and the city cannot make money in this process,” Whitehead said. “For them, it has to be revenue neutral. There will be a tax rate adjustment to them to bring in the same amount of money.”

Whitehead said each time his office reassess homes, about 20,000 homeowners file an appeal on the reassessment.

The county said sufficient proof is needed to approve the appeal, including finding homes in the area that have sold at a rate the homeowner believed to be their actual property value. Whitehead knew the rise in property values can be hard for some Knox Co. families.

“I believe this with all of my heart, that people have to make a decision whether they’re going to buy their medicine or pay their taxes,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead said the county does make mistakes and looks to fix all of them if there is an issue.

Tindell planned to appeal the county’s numbers.

“There has got to be an error in some type of calculation somewhere,” Tindell said.

Homeowners can call 865-2215-2006 to schedule an in-person appeal. The dates for the appointments are from April 18-23 and April 25-29 and will take place at the Cedar Bluff and Fountain City Libraries. People appealing commercial building reassessments will meet in person at the Old Courthouse.

Online and by phone appeals will be taken from April 11-29. You can call 865-215-3003 or visit their website here to file an appeal.

