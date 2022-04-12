Knoxville mother accused of kidnapping her own children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 42-year-old Knoxville woman was accused of kidnapping her children from their adopted parent on Saturday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Shayla Sullivan, along with another person, was let into a house on Exemouth Drive where her biological children were. She took out a gun and pointed it at the adoptive parent, and took the children, according to police.

“Arrestee then took minor children to her residence, before she took them to children’s hospital where she was taken into custody,” the police report stated. “Arrestee has no custodial rights to the minor children.”

Sullivan was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault. Her court date was set for May 13, 2022.

