Mini First Alert on the way before several dry days

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a better time to mow - and breaks down the next First Alert.
While the line of storms could be strong to severe, the real problem here is a 'nuisance' for commuters.(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a day! Round after round of downpours made traffic slower and we certainly didn’t get too warm. That said there are plenty of days to get outside this week.

That’s despite several more rain chances, primarily early Thursday morning and again Easter Sunday night.

We think the big story after the ‘Eight Day’ is a late-season cool down; You may want to wait to plant until after Easter.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of the rain is done for Tuesday. We do get some late sunshine and sunset is not until after 8:00 PM now. It’s not a bad time to mow the lawn late Tuesday. A little bit of fog awaits us Wednesday morning, especially for the places that just got the heaviest rain. The increasingly strong south breeze at 10 to 20 mph will help dry your grass. This is a good day to mow. Only a few isolated showers in the middle of the afternoon.

Wednesday is also the warmest day of the week. High temperatures in the valley should reach for 80 degrees.

We have a brand new WVLT First Alert Weather Day. This is Thursday morning from 5 AM to 9 AM. While this is a fast-moving line of strong to isolated severe storms, the Alert is for impact on Thursday morning drivers. Expect some reduced visibility, gusty winds blowing you around the highway, and a slow down.

By noon, however, it’s really a beautiful day. We’re a little cooler a lot less humid and have a budget sunshine. The highs are in the upper 60s foremost by Thursday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday through the weekend looks pretty nice - all things considered. Friday is dry and a little cooler. Saturday only has a few showers. Most of those showers are closer to Chattanooga & the Alabama line. Easter Sunday is now mostly dry on all of our weather maps. Your Easter morning egg hunts and sunrise services are in good shape.

Rain is trending more likely and a little heavier through early next Monday. Cold air pipes in simultaneously. That could lead to a few mountain snowflakes late Monday and especially early next Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are pleasant but have a cold start to go along with sunshine.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Your WVLT Forecast
Your WVLT Forecast(WVLT)

