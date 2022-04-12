Norris Organization asking for help after the city’s Christmas lights stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s only April, but it looks like the Grinch got a head start at stealing Christmas from the city of Norris.

An organization within the city called Norris Shines said all of the city’s Christmas lights were stolen, along with other items from a storage unit.

James Peacock, a volunteer with Norris Shines, said members of the community spent a lot of time fundraising to decorate the city for Christmas, but over the weekend they discovered all of their decorations were gone. He said a member of the Norris Lions Club was going to the B&C storage unit to install shelves when the discovery was made.

“When he got there the door was open and everything was gone. Everything. A beautiful Christmas tree that was right here in this gazebo that lit up, over 30 huge wreaths lit up that were very expensive because they were made for outdoors. Over 10,000 lights. Maybe 12,000 lights and of all things to add insult to injury, they stole 40 American flags from the Lyons.” said Peacock.

Peacock, speaking on behalf of the organization, said they’re sad this happened and they are hoping to raise enough money to buy more decorations for this Christmas this year.

“We started it over two years ago. And most of the contributions were $25-$50. For a lot of towns, two and three thousand dollars is not a lot of money, but for this little town that’s a lot of money. It took a lot of people,” shared Peacock.

Ben Taylor, a spokesperson for the storage company said, although their cameras didn’t capture anything pointing to the theft, he thinks he knows how the decorations went missing

”We’re doing some repairs on the doors, so that was something that where their unit was unlocked and it was some free game I guess for somebody to grab it,” said Taylor.

To help bring Christmas joy to the city of Norris once again, B&C Storage made a $1,000 donation to Norris Shine.

“We feel responsible and would like to donate and you know, make things right,” explained Taylor.

Norris Shines is asking for donations so they can reach their goal of $3,000.

To donate towards the Christmas decorations, Cash or checks can be mailed to the Norris Women’s Club at Post Office Box 1154, Norris, TN 37828.

Checks should be made out to the Norris Woman’s Club with “Norris Shines” on the check’s memo line.

