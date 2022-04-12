Advertisement

Escaped juvenile prisoner arrested in Georgia

Quandre Beasley, age 16.
Quandre Beasley, age 16.(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A sheriff’s office in Georgia took into custody a juvenile prisoner who escaped custody after being taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital on Monday evening.

Metro Police said 16-year-old Quandre Beasley and a 22-year-old female were taken into custody at 5 a.m. by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The two were arrested after a traffic stop in Cartersville, GA.

The arrest comes after police said Beasley was being transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital after complaining of seizures on Monday night. Beasley was being held at Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center after stealing a Ford Raptor truck on Saturday, leading to a chase. Police deployed spike strips, leading Beasley to jump from the moving truck before crossing the spikes. The truck crashed on Dickerson Pike and Beasley was arrested. He was injured in the incident and had a neck brace placed on him.

On Monday, around 9:15 p.m., Nashville Fire said Beasley was accompanied by a guard but was able to free himself from his restraints while the crew was taking him out of the ambulance at the hospital and ran toward a nearby intersection where an armed accomplice was waiting in a black Chevy Avalanche. Beasley jumped in the getaway truck and sped off, according to police.

The Avalanche truck, which was reported stolen, was located on fire a short time later on Villa Place in Edgehill. Police believe Beasley and his accomplice then carjacked a gold Chevy Malibu at the Preakness apartment complex on Bell Road. It was found unoccupied and crashed in the 1200 block of Rural Hill Road, police said.

Beasley remains in custody in Georgia and will be transferred back to Nashville this week.

