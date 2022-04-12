The Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic to tee off for 22nd annual tournament

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 22nd annual Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic is set to tee off Friday, April 22. Since 2000 the tournament has seen over $2 million donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

For the classic, a few VFLs will also be at the Avalon Country Club. “I think we’ll have a couple of them there. Benson Scott and Jarvis Redo will be there, two former great ones. Vince from the National Championship team and Jarvis and others that will stop by. We’ve always had a good contingency of guys that will visit and meet and greet,” said Fulmer.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley (BGCTNV) serves more than 6,700 young people in grades K-12 at 21 Clubs in Knox, Blount, Loudon, Anderson and Claiborne Counties.

Fulmer said this is a cause he’s supported for a long time, “At UT, we had a reading program with them for a long, long time. You just feel great about it. It makes it feel like they’re your kids and you’ve seen them grow up.”

Fulmer said their goal is to help the Clubs provide high-quality after-school and summer programming around the priority outcome areas of academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and citizenship.

“Bart McFadden has done a great job there as the CEO and president and Bridget Jones,” said Fulmer. “There are so many people that have worked to make it special for those young boys and girls. They do great work for our community. It’s not just for those kids; it’s for all the communities around us. It’s the Tennessee Valley, so it’s a lot of kids being touched from a lot of different backgrounds.”

Tickets for the tournament have sold out, but you can still support the cause through the online silent auction. It starts April 18th and ends April 22nd at 5:00 p.m.

Items include:

Lexus Champions for Charity Golf Package

Golf for two at the National Champions for Charity Golf event in Pebble Beach

Bourbon

Old Fitzgerald Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky

Parker’s Heritage Collection Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey

Elmer T. Lee Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Tailgate Tennessee Touchdown Package

Excludes Florida, Alabama and Kentucky games

Location: Circle Park for up to 50 people

20x20 tent, Four 8′ tables, Twenty (20) folding chairs, One 120-qt ice chest w/ ice

40″ flat-screen TV w/ dish satellite service

Event Details:

22nd Annual Phillip Fulmer Golf Classic presented by Waste Connections

Friday, April 22, 2022: Guest Celebrity is TBD

Avalon Country Club: Shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Still have teams of $2,500 and hole sponsorships of $1,000 still available, call (865) 232-1172

Key Stats:

For every $1 invested in the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, there is a $12.47 positive economic impact in our community.

96% of Club members say Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is the safest place they spend time.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley serves over 1,000 high school-aged members who are actively engaged in their college and career readiness programs.

Club members outperform their peers who do not attend the Club on standardized testing in math, reading and science.

