Report: Suspects throw guns, drugs out of car during police chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people, a man, and a woman, were arrested and charged following a police chase early Monday morning, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At around 2:00 a.m. on April 11, officials attempted to stop a silver Dodge Charger with a headlight out on Martin Mill Pike at East Blount Avenue; however, the driver did not stop the car, police stated.

Once officers initiated their emergency equipment, the vehicle reportedly “began to evade by speeding and driving recklessly almost wrecking multiple times.” The suspects, Jeremiah Alexander Moore and Ga Dshia Shuntelle Blair, reportedly threw items out of the passenger window before wrecking at 455 East Blount Avenue during the pursuit.

The report stated that Moore and Blair ran from the vehicle but were taken into custody by officers after a short foot chase.

When going back to search for what was thrown out of the window, officers located a black backpack at 2504 East Blount Avenue that reportedly contained a black scale, multiple baggies, over 30 grams of what appeared to be marijuana and a large vacuum seal bag.

An AR-style short barrel rifle with two drum magazines loaded with 81 rounds and a black Glock were found near 2908 East Blount Avenue, the report stated.

Moore took full possession of the firearms and drugs, according to officials. According to a records check completed by police, the 22-year-old man, had a violation of parole for possession of a weapon with intent to go armed, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon.

He was charged with several charges, including evading arrest, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, possession of drugs and possession of a weapon as a convicted felon.

Blair, 25, was charged with evading arrest, light law for the motor vehicle and vandalism. She was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for further evaluation.

Both suspects were denied bail, the report stated.

The Knoxville Utilities Board reportedly responded to the area of the wreck where a power line and pole were knocked down. Crews estimated the damage to be $15,000.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.