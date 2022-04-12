From scattered to spotty rain and storms today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures remain on the warmer side, but the on and off rain chances continue this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms move through early morning, with a 60% coverage. We’ll only cool to around 55 degrees, with widely scattered rain early Tuesday morning, quickly becoming spotty.

Isolated thunderstorms and rain pop up at times today, especially in and along our elevation changes. Views stay mostly cloudy, with occasionally a partly cloudy sky. It’s still a warmer day, with a high around 75 degrees. Winds are kicking up, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with spotty rain. The low will be around 61 degrees, with a southwesterly wind between 5 and 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Despite more clouds, we’ll still be around 80 degrees Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front. A few showers and storms are possible early, then spotty in the afternoon, with gustier winds up to 40 mph out of the southwest.

A cold front moves in rain and storms Wednesday night to Thursday morning. As of now, this timing is helping the intensity die down. Leaving about a quarter to isolated half an inch of rainfall. We’ll be around 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, with the clouds clearing.

We have mild low to mid 70s for highs Friday and Saturday, but spotty rain can develop Saturday.

Easter Sunday is a high 68 degrees, with a mostly cloudy view and spotty showers in the afternoon. Rain becomes more scattered at times Sunday evening through early Tuesday, with a change to snow in the mountains by Tuesday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

