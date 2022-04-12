Advertisement

Smokies Stadium to host No. 1 Tennessee with SEC history on the line

Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Dauer
Apr. 12, 2022
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokies Stadium will host the top-ranked college baseball team, Tennessee, Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET with a chance to be a part of history.

The No. 1 Vols (31-1, 12-0 SEC) enter the midweek contest against in-state rival Tennessee Tech (17-12) on a 23-game winning streak. A victory on Tuesday, would tie Tennessee with the 2015 Texas A&M Aggies for the most consecutive wins by any SEC team in a single season with 24.

The Big Orange already is rare air after sweeping Missouri over the weekend. Making them the first SEC team ever to start conference play 12-0.

Tuesday’s game will be played using wood bats, which is believed to be the first time Tennessee has done so since April 4, 2006 when the Vols faced the Smokies in exhibition.

Tennessee currently leads the SEC in both batting average (.321) and team ERA (1.89). As a team, the Vols have hit 79 home runs, 10 more than second-place Virginia Tech. Third baseman Trey Lipscomb is tied for the conference lead with 13 home runs along with an SEC-leading 51 RBI. Five different Vols have hit seven or more home runs through their first 32 games.

A limited amount of tickets to Tuesday’s game are still available by calling the box office at (865) 286-2300 or at smokiesbaseball.com

The Smokies return to Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, April 19 for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Smokies will honor healthcare workers during Healthcare Appreciation Nights on Tuesday-Thursday, before finishing the weekend with fireworks on Saturday and Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

