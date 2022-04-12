Tenn. authorities offer reward for info on Smoky Mountain Knife Works gun theft
Officials are offering up to $2,500 for information.
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of stealing a gun from the Smoky Mountains Knife Works.
The theft reportedly happened around 10 a.m. on Feb. 11. The suspect, a white man in a grey shirt, jeans and a brown jacket allegedly removed a Glock pistol from a display case and stole it.
Those with information are asked to contact the ATF at this email or by going to this website.
