Tenn. authorities offer reward for info on Smoky Mountain Knife Works gun theft

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of stealing a gun from the Smoky Mountains Knife Works.

The theft reportedly happened around 10 a.m. on Feb. 11. The suspect, a white man in a grey shirt, jeans and a brown jacket allegedly removed a Glock pistol from a display case and stole it.

Those with information are asked to contact the ATF at this email or by going to this website.

