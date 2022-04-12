Advertisement

Transgender athlete bill passes Senate


Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(WSMV)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new bill was passed in the Tennessee State Senate Monday that bans transgender women from participating in college athletics based on their gender identity.

Senator Joey Hensley filed two bills in Jan. 2022. Both bills focus on banning transgender women from participating in college athletics based on their gender identity.

SB2153 passed Monday with 27 for and four against in the meeting. The new bill focuses on the following:

Other aspects of the bill include that when determining if a student’s gender complies with the sport in middle and high school sports, it must be determined by the student’s sex at the time of their birth, as indicated on the student’s original birth certificate.

The other bill proposed by Senator Hensley, SB1861, states that school districts will receive fines if they do not comply with SB2153.

The Tennessee Equality Project said they oppose both bills because they involve discriminating against transgender student-athletes and interference in areas where athletic governing bodies are presumed to be qualified to decide who can participate in sports.

“We should be looking for paths for everyone to participate because of the mental health and physical benefits,” TEP officials said. “There are new reasons to take the fiscal note seriously and reject these bills. Tennessee Equality Project urges the Senate to take a step back from all the hype surrounding this legislation and protect all students and our federal funding.”

SB1861 has yet to be passed in the Senate; however, SB2153 will be moving on through the House.

