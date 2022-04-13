Advertisement

Authorities looking for missing Knoxville runaway teen

Lane Lister
Lane Lister(ETVCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a Knoxville runaway teen. They said that Lane Lister, 16, was last seen around 5 p.m. April 8 driving his Subaru Forester on Kingston Pike.

Lister may also have gotten out of his car and headed on foot down the 3400 block of Kingston Pike. Officials also said he may be near Third Creek Greenway or staying with friends.

Lister is a white male with brown hair and eyes who stands at around 5-foot-10-inches tall. Those with information should call 865-215-7165.

