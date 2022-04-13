Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say

A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to police. (Ft Pierce Police Dept)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CNN) - A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house, according to police.

It happened on Sunday in Fort Pierce, Florida.

In the video, a man is seen running up to the window of a house and throwing something inside. Flames were then seen starting to shoot out of the window.

Police reported the object was a Molotov cocktail.

The man is then seen running out of frame and another Molotov cocktail appears to be tossed over the roof, before rolling and landing at the side of the house.

Family of the homeowner said there were three people inside when all of this happened and fortunately, they are all doing OK.

Police, however, are still searching for the man in the video.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ga Dhsia Shuntelle Blair, 25; Jeremiah Alexander Moore, 22.
Report: Suspects throw guns, drugs out of car during police chase
Affecting taxes buyers and sellers
Knox Co. homeowner ‘disturbed’ to see new property values, increase in taxes
Tenn. authorities offer reward for info on Smoky Mountain Knife Works gun theft
Authorities ask for help after firearm theft at local gun store
Metro Police say a teen was arrested after he stole a car, plotted his own escape, and carried...
Escaped juvenile prisoner, accomplice captured in Georgia
Grainger County Sheriff James Harville was listed as a defendant. (WVLT)
Federal lawsuit accuses Grainger Co. officer of forcing female inmates to perform ‘sex shows’

Latest News

Grainger County Sheriff James Harville was listed as a defendant. (WVLT)
Fed. lawsuit accuses Grainger Co. officer of forcing female inmates to perform ‘sex shows’
New York City Police Department officers handcuff subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62,...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terrorism
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Dolly Parton to be featured in comic book sequel
Dolly Parton to be featured in comic book sequel