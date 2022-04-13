Clingmans Dome Road to close for two mornings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing Clingmans Dome Road for two days next week while they host an education program.

The road will be closed on April 19 and 20 until 1 p.m. During these times, the roadway will be closed to all pedestrians, cyclists and cars. Still want to get a view of the Smokies? Try the Look Rock observation tower or take a drive down the Blue Ridge Parkway.

More information on Smoky Mountain closures can be found on the park’s website.

