Egg-cellent events for you and the family to Find Your Fun!

There are many events for you and the kids to Find Your Fun this Easter weekend!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many events for you and the kids to Find Your Fun this Easter weekend!

Friday, April 15th:

The Ancient Lore Village is hosting a family fun celebration Friday and Saturday. There are four different time frames to choose from. You can go Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can also go Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16th:

Zoo Knoxville is hosting a big egg hunt for kids 12 and under. The egg hunt areas will be divided into two zones for ages up to four years old and ages five to 12. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are about $25 but that also includes admission to the zoo for the day.

Are you a big fan of the show The Bachelor? The Bachelor Live on Stage is coming to the Tennessee Theatre Saturday night. Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is hosting the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan experience. It starts at 8 p.m. and you can still buy tickets online.

