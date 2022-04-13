Federal lawsuit accuses Grainger Co. officer of forcing female inmates to perform ‘sex shows’

BLAINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal lawsuit filed by two previous Grainger County Jail female inmates accused a former officer in the jail of sexually abusing, coercing and intimidating multiple female inmates for his “pleasure and gratification” for months.

The lawsuit lists Grainger County, Sheriff James Harville, Grainger County Administrator Chris Harville, and Grainger County Corrections Officers Travis Hank Davis and Leonard Dalton as defendants.

Beginning in February of 2021, former inmates, Candace Mcghee and Chasity Bailey, said that Davis repeatedly forced female inmates to “strip naked for him or perform various sex acts on each other,” while the lawsuit alleges he watched and masturbated in the control room.

“Officer Davis used and abused his position as a corrections officer to flagrantly violate the constitutional rights of innumerable female inmates,” the documents note.

The lawsuit states that the “sex shows” occurred inside the cells of the female inmate pod of the Grainger County Jail, while Officer Davis orchestrated and directed them through the jail’s intercom. The allegations reportedly stopped approximately April 18, 2021, before Davis was terminated on April 24, according to documents.

Based on “facts, logic and common sense,” the lawsuit alleges that Davis’ “operation” was known to other jail officials. The documents point blame at Sheriff Harville and Jail Administrator Chris Harville for failing to investigate, discipline or stop the alleged actions.

“Officer Davis’s months-long pattern of sexual misconduct, coercion, and intimidation unveiled system-wide failures at the Grainger County Jail in protecting the safety, security, and privacy rights of female inmates,” according to the lawsuit.

It also states that Davis’ “months-long reign of terror” was made possible by the county’s policies, customs and practices by allowing cross-gender supervision of inmates in the female pod alone.

Female inmates reportedly complained about the alleged “sex shows” to other officers, including Leonard Dalton, who reportedly “shrugged off” the reports leading to their complaints being ignored and denied.

As a result of the alleged abuse, it states that the female inmates have and continue to experience physiological trauma, severe emotional distress, permanent physical ailments associated with physiological injuries, pain, humiliation, and the loss of enjoyment of life and quality of life.

The lawsuit requests relief for the plaintiffs and inmates housed in the jail pod during the allegations. It asked that the female inmates housed in the Grainger County Jail from May 2020 until April 2022 recover compensatory damages sustained by them in the sum of $5,000,000.

Mcghee and Bailey, as well as other inmates in the pod at the time of the alleged incident, also requested $10,000,000 for punitive damages. An additional $500,000 was requested for Mcghee and Bailey individually.

According to the lawsuit, Davis was reportedly terminated on April 24, 2021, after detectives had gone to speak with the females individually about a pending investigation regarding the officer. The court documents said that Sheriff Harville terminated Officer Davis for violating the Code of Ethics, for officer misconduct, and for abusing his position, among other reasons.

Read the full filing below:

