From First Alert rain to sunshine, plus the Easter forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re just hours away from the start of the next WVLT First Alert Weather Day. This is a fast-moving line of nuisance storms that will impact your Thursday morning commute or taking the kids to school.

There’s plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures awaiting us ahead of Easter Sunday.

Cooler rain in a little bit of mountain snow roll in early Monday. There’s lots of sunshine following that.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s still plenty of time to get outside and mow, or really do anything outside. Wednesday afternoon was beautiful and the warmest day of the week.

Important to know there are two distinct lines of rain on the way in the next few hours. Shortly after midnights a cluster of strong storms moves in. Isolated strong to severe storms could be embedded in that. Still, this should weakened as it moves from Middle Tennessee into East Tennessee.

The second line comes in after 3 to 4 AM. The line is out by 9 AM. There frequent lighting potential, traffic will likely be slowed, and there will be strong winds. That first line is worth watching, but it looks like the second line could have a bigger impact for Thursday morning traffic.

We also want to point out that Thursday afternoon it’s really beautiful. The sun is likely to come out quickly after noon. High temperatures are in the upper 60s and it’s really just nice overall.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday looks mostly dry is a boundary sets up to our south. That should keep the rain threat locked from Chattanooga to points south of that. New signs increasingly point to early morning storms and rain Saturday morning. This should be wrapped up before noon, maybe way before then. Egg hunts have a better chance of dry grass by afternoon. We’re in the lower 70s Saturday afternoon.

Easter Sunday is dry for Sunrise Services. Rain is back late, late night, but is downright likely by the morning of Monday. These raindrops will be cold! We’re more than ten degrees below average on the high. That cold rain blends into some high mountain snow at times Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning have a late season cold feel - though we are not likely to get a hard freeze. A few more storms roll in next Thursday.

