Students face charges after teen brings gun to Blount County school

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager was charged after bringing a gun to a Blount County school and showing it to others Monday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

A school resource officer was notified by the text-a-tip line that a 14-year-old boy at William Blount 9th Grade Academy had a gun in his backpack and had been showing it to other students, according to a BCSO spokesperson.

Within minutes, multiple SROs on the William Blount campus contacted the student and reportedly found the handgun in the backpack.

The student was charged with carrying a weapon on school property by delinquent. In addition, four other students were charged with threatening mass violence at school by delinquent because they allegedly had knowledge of the gun and failed to report it.

