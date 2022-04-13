Hamblen County Schools appoints new superintendent

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Department of Education appointed a new superintendent of schools Tuesday.

General Arnold Bunch got the position; he will assume the duty in July.

“I will commit the remainder of my tenure to creating a smooth transition and to ensure his success. In addition, I encourage all Hamblen County educators, community members, students, and parents to join together to help him,” current Superintendent Jeff Perry said.

Perry released a full letter to Hamblen County parents and students:

The Hamblen County Board of Education made the decision to appoint General Arnold Bunch as the next Superintendent of Schools at its April 12 meeting.

He will assume this duty in July.

I will commit the remainder of my tenure to creating a smooth transition and to ensure his success. In addition, I encourage all Hamblen County educators, community members, students, and parents to join together to help him.

Clearly, General Bunch has enjoyed a very successful and esteemed career. He possesses exceptional leadership skills and has a tremendous base of support from many of our community leaders. He can effectively use this support and skill sets acquired from his service to move the school district forward.

This school system, and this community, are composed of a number of quality individuals who have a servant heart and who care about their fellow citizens. These individuals have demonstrated a unique ability to reach out and provide support for our leaders.

It is time we come together as a community and provide General Bunch with this same type of encouragement. He is an exceptional individual and I am prepared to assist him in any way that I can. I respectfully ask all others to provide that same degree of support.