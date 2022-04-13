HonorAir program sends East Tenn. veterans to Capitol to view war memorials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 130 East Tennessee World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans traveled to Washington D.C. to see memorials built to honor their sacrifice on Wednesday, April 13.

The visit is all through a program called HonorAir Knoxville, which is established and presented by Prestige Cleaners/Prestige Tuxedo. The program is dedicated to taking as many East Tennessee veterans to D.C. in a one-day, all-expense trip.

Once the group lands, they will tour the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and Marine and Air Force Memorials.

The first group of veterans is going through security. For a lot of these Vietnam veterans, they remember coming home and getting a very different greeting at the airport. One told me that this @honorair send-off makes up for the sour welcome decades ago @wvlt pic.twitter.com/U2JPMq1vsN — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) April 13, 2022

This is the group’s 30th flight, and once complete, it will have escorted over 3,700 veterans to the Capitol. The last time the group scheduled this trip was back in October of 2019.

“Over the years, the program has become a community event. Multiple civic groups, military organizations, hospitals, city and county government employees, area businesses, and private citizens have stepped forward to be a part of HonorAir,” said Chairman of HonorAir Eddie Mannis. “In addition, over a thousand people come to the airport to welcome the veterans home after each flight.”

“The generosity of many businesses, organizations, and individuals have made it possible to continue honoring the contributions veterans have made to ensuring our freedoms,” said Mannis. “However, each flight costs about $100,000. Its future depends heavily on the support of the community.”

If you would like to apply or learn more about this program, you can do so on their website.

