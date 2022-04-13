Knoxville police looking for missing woman
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department issued a missing person alert for a 44-year-old woman Tuesday.
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department issued a missing person alert for a 44-year-old woman Tuesday.
Cynthia Maples was last seen at her home on Baker Avenue, KPD officials said, at 3 p.m. Tuesday. She reportedly left on foot in an unknown direction wearing a black hoodie with camouflage pants, black shoes or flip flops and carrying a beige purse.
Those with information are asked to call 911 or 865-215-7165.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.