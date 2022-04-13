Knoxville police looking for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department issued a missing person alert for a 44-year-old woman Tuesday.

Public assistance requested to help locate missing Cynthia Maples, age 44. Maples was last seen at her home in the 1300 block of Baker Avenue today at around 3 p.m. Cynthia left on foot in an unknown direction of travel. pic.twitter.com/UfPDsnqpRi — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2022

Cynthia Maples was last seen at her home on Baker Avenue, KPD officials said, at 3 p.m. Tuesday. She reportedly left on foot in an unknown direction wearing a black hoodie with camouflage pants, black shoes or flip flops and carrying a beige purse.

Those with information are asked to call 911 or 865-215-7165.

