Lawmakers, state group discuss transgender athlete legislation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two bills are currently in the Tennessee General Assembly to update the guidelines for transgender athletes. SB 2351 would prohibit people born male from playing female sports from a middle school level all the way up to college. HB 1895 talks about enforcing the rules which would pull state funding if a school district fails to confirm a student’s gender for sports purposes. Schools would have to recognize students as the gender given to them at birth.

WVLT News spoke with legislators and equal-rights activists about the upcoming legislation. Jace Wilder works with Tennessee Equality Project and said this is unfair to transgender people.

“It feels like our own state is going up against us,” Wilder said.

Wilder doesn’t oppose the bill just because of his job, but because he and some of his friends are transgender. “We are all very confused by it,” Wilder said.

State Sen. Becky Massey, R- Knoxville, supports the bill and said not enforcing it leads to unfair competition.

“Transgender females have a competitive advantage that is really unfair just because of their physical makeup,” Sen. Massey said.

She said her vote isn’t to discriminate against transgender people. “It’s really discriminating against female athletes to not support it,” Sen. Massey said.

Without these rules, the senator said she sees the wrong kind of change coming to female athletics. “I’ve just seen it progress over the years and I hate to see that take a step backwards,” Sen. Massey said.

But, for Wilder, he sees it differently. “You’re just another teammate and that’s how it should be,” Wilder said.

Similar legislation has seen controversy, with social rights activists saying it harms the mental health of athletes.

The Tennessee Senate has approved the bill and it’s currently in the House. If it passes in the House, it’ll go to Gov. Bill Lee. GOP lawmakers in Utah recently pushed through a ban on transgender youth playing on girls teams even after a governor veto.

The Gov. already has HB 1895 on his desk. If he signs it, school district would lose state funding if they don’t follow the state’s guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.