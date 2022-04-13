Museum of Appalachia to host memorial service for founder

NORRIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Museum of Appalachia will host a public celebration of the life of its founder who passed away earlier this year. The museum founder, John Rice Irwin, died on Jan. 16 at 91, surrounded by family.

The celebration will be held at the museum, located at 2819 Andersonville Highway, on April 24 at 2:00 p.m. It will begin with a brief reception, followed by a memorial service at 2:30.

Many of the beloved founder’s friends, including John Alvis, Sam Venable, and Lamar Alexander, will share personal stories in honor of his memory, according to a release. Musicians will also perform Irwin’s favorite songs while family members share their stories.

Irwin, a historian, and writer, founded the museum in 1969 after becoming fascinated with “old-timey things” and traveling throughout the hills of Southern Appalachia.

“Irwin dedicated his life to preserving the rich heritage of the people of Southern Appalachia, and nothing would please him more than for that preservation to continue for generations to come,” a spokesperson said.

The vice-chair of the museum said Irwin would leave behind a great legacy of focusing on ordinary people in Appalachia, who have sometimes been misunderstood.

“So many people might have thought it was simply poor people who couldn’t get out of the mountains that didn’t know, but within that sect, there was a rich life being lived by lots of people without money, but with all the human qualities that John was able to expose,” he said.

Guests are welcome to attend the memorial and tour the museum grounds after the service. Those interested in making donations in memory of Irwin can do so with letters mailed to the Museum of Appalachia, P.O. Box 1189, Norris, TN 37828.

