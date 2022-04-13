One arrested, one at large after officers stop attempted motorcycle theft
The motorcycle was proven to be stolen, according to officials.
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was arrested and another remains at large after Knoxville Police Department officers stopped them from stealing a motorcycle, according to a social media post.
The officers reportedly intervened after spotting two men attempting to load a motorcycle into a truck early Wednesday morning. It was proven to be stolen, according to a release.
One man, Billy Adkins, 21, was detained and charged with theft. The other man fled after officers approached and has not been found.
