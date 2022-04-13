One arrested, one at large after officers stop attempted motorcycle theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was arrested and another remains at large after Knoxville Police Department officers stopped them from stealing a motorcycle, according to a social media post.

The officers reportedly intervened after spotting two men attempting to load a motorcycle into a truck early Wednesday morning. It was proven to be stolen, according to a release.

One man, Billy Adkins, 21, was detained and charged with theft. The other man fled after officers approached and has not been found.

Great work by KPD officers, who intervened after spotting 2 men attempting to load a motorcycle that proved to be stolen into a truck early this morning. 1 was detained while the other fled after officers approached and was not found. Billy Adkins, 21, was charged with the theft. pic.twitter.com/e38f4bta5N — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 13, 2022

