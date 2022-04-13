Advertisement

Opening day for Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival set

The park will open at 10:00 a.m. for those in attendance.
Dollywood Flower and Food Festival / Source: (Dollywood)
Dollywood Flower and Food Festival / Source: (Dollywood)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The opening date for Dollywood’s beloved Flower & Food Festival has been set for Friday, April 22.

The award-winning festival has delighted guests with more than a million blooms made up on numerous displays across the park by expert horticulturists. Some of the displays will include a larger-than-life butterfly umbrella, various animals and Dolly Parton’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors.

The “umbrella sky” will also make a comeback for guests to get shade as hundreds of umbrellas are suspended above Showstreet. In addition to dazzling displays, guests can partake in multiple items at several culinary locations with a Tasting Pass.

Guests who want entertainment at the park will not be let down. Dollywood has partnered with the world-renowned entertainment technology company Moment Factory to bring an “immersive walkthrough experience” to guests who visit Dolly’s Butterfly Garden.

