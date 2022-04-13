Advertisement

date 2022-04-13

'Penne for Your Thoughts' opening first restaurant location

Despite supply chain issues, Penne for Your Thoughts is gearing up to open their first brick and mortar location.
Despite supply chain issues, Penne for Your Thoughts is gearing up to open their first brick and mortar location.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Penne for Your Thoughts is a fan favorite food truck in Knoxville, and now its owner Geoffery Bernstein is expanding the concept of his food truck to a storefront location at 9430 S. Northshore Drive.

Bernstein said opening a restaurant is something he was planning on doing before the pandemic.

“We were actively pursuing that goal three months before the pandemic hit and got delayed for various reasons obviously. We’re grateful that we did get delayed because that would’ve been disastrous,” shared Bernstein.

Although things are coming to fruition for the restaurant, Bernstein said he’s facing a few hurdles caused by the pandemic, such as supply chain issues and workforce challenges.

“Supply chain issues have affected us as well. We’ve had to wait four or five months for some pieces of equipment, so it’s definitely made this process last a lot longer than we had hoped for. Speaking of the delays and due to that status of the world nowadays, we’re actually trying to get the last couple of pieces of construction done with the hood unit, and then when that’s completed we can basically line up inspections and start setting dates,” said Bernstein.

Bernstein shared he hoped to hire 20-25 regular employees for the Italian-American fusion restaurant. He said given the state of things, they have a few applicants who are wanting to work at the new location, but not as many as they typically would see before the pandemic. He credits the “word of mouth” method for helping out during the hiring process.

When it comes to the menu at the restaurant, Bernstein said this location’s menu will feature a few more items, with new and current recipes.

Despite the few setbacks, Bernstein said he’s grateful to be where he is now, and he’s looking forward to serving up meals to customers in a new way.

“It’s almost unbelievable some days that we actually made it this far cause everything changed so much during the pandemic and our industry as a whole was so up in the air, so it’s really a blessing for us to make it this far and get here considering all of the obstacles everyone in this industry has faced,” shared Bernstein.

Bernstein said he’s hoping to open the restaurant within a month.

