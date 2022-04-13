Advertisement

Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified the child killed Tuesday in a middle school stabbing.

The Kansas City Police Department said that 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman died from his injuries after he was stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

Officers stated that the student suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Kansas City has experienced four homicides in a 24-hour span, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to make a plea on social media for more youth mental health services, as well as cracking down on illegally trafficked firearms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ga Dhsia Shuntelle Blair, 25; Jeremiah Alexander Moore, 22.
Report: Suspects throw guns, drugs out of car during police chase
Affecting taxes buyers and sellers
Knox Co. homeowner ‘disturbed’ to see new property values, increase in taxes
Tenn. authorities offer reward for info on Smoky Mountain Knife Works gun theft
Authorities ask for help after firearm theft at local gun store
Metro Police say a teen was arrested after he stole a car, plotted his own escape, and carried...
Escaped juvenile prisoner, accomplice captured in Georgia
Grainger County Sheriff James Harville was listed as a defendant. (WVLT)
Federal lawsuit accuses Grainger Co. officer of forcing female inmates to perform ‘sex shows’

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Former Trump chief of staff Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter
Grainger County Sheriff James Harville was listed as a defendant. (WVLT)
Fed. lawsuit accuses Grainger Co. officer of forcing female inmates to perform ‘sex shows’
New York City Police Department officers handcuff subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62,...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terrorism
A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him