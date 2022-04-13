TDOH report: Children not at risk at Claxton Community Playground

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Claxton Community Park does not pose harmful effects on children, according to a new report from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Environmental Epidemiology Program following an evaluation of coal ash in the soil.

Previously, a Duke University study of soil stated that the Claxton playground contained low levels of coal ash produced from the nearby Tennessee Valley Authority fossil plant. The study reported the presence of fly ash particles in surface soils downwind of the TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Plant.

Fly ash is a substance produced by burning coal that can contain toxic elements like arsenic that become enriched through the combustion process of burning coal. According to the study, inhaling fly ash can lead to lung and heart disease, nervous system disorders, and other illnesses.

Although the levels were below established safety hazards, the doctor behind the study said that repeated exposure to the toxic metals could mean harmful health effects.

The TDOH tested the surface soils, mulch, and sand to ensure the safety of the children who play at the park and playground. According to a release report, 14 of the 16 samples collected from the playground area were 98% to 100% coal ash-free.

“The Claxton Community Park has normal soil, mulch, and sand on the surface of the ground,” according to the report. “This is appropriate for a place where children often play.”

The documents state that there were few places where the soil was worn away in the playground, and the underlining geofiber layers were torn. Researchers noted that the soil samples collected from those areas were 94% to 91% coal ash-free. They said if proper maintenance was kept up, the park could remain a place for children to play.

“Proper maintenance designed to keep any coal ash residuals below the geofiber layers and mulch will ensure that there is no exposure,” the report concluded. “The Claxton Community Park and Playground can continue to be a place for children to play and their families to enjoy.”

The Anderson County Commission has kept the park open since the Duke University study was released in 2021. When discussing the issue in August 2021, Mayor Terry Frank in Anderson County said she didn’t fully trust the report from the Duke doctor, saying there are still unanswered questions, like where precisely every soil sample was tested.

The full report can be read here.

