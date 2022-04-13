Undercover drug operation in Sevier Co. leads to 12 arrests
The Street Crimes Unit is composed of officers from the multiple agencies across East Tennessee.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An undercover drug operation named “Seals the Deal” in Sevier County led to the arrest of 12 people this week, according to Sheriff Ron Seals. The operation was conducted by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotic Unit and resulted in multiple people being indicted by a Sevier County grand jury last month.
As a result, personnel from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County Street Crimes Drug Unit and the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole began arresting those named early Monday morning and will continue to do so until all have been taken into custody.
The following people have been arrested at this time:
- Dalton Cody Stinnett, 37, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic
- Brandon J. Palumbo, 30, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic
- Adam A. Rassias, 22, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic
- Kevin D. Stallings, 53, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic
- Brittany N. Wagers, 34, of Pigeon Forge - S&D Sch II Narcotic
- Jeffery N. Cogdill, 42, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic
- Angelia H. Smith, 53, of Kodak - S&D Sch II Narcotic
- Jacky L. Lowe, 51, of Sevierville - S&D Sch I Narcotic
- Justin W. Webster, 33, of Sevierville - Violation of Parole
- Summer R. Lawson, 29, of Knoxville - Capias
- Allen D. Ogle, 53, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic
- Christopher Kirkpatrick, 42, of Knoxville - Violation of Parole
The Street Crimes Unit is composed of officers from the sheriff’s office, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg Police Departments, according to officials.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.