Undercover drug operation in Sevier Co. leads to 12 arrests

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An undercover drug operation named “Seals the Deal” in Sevier County led to the arrest of 12 people this week, according to Sheriff Ron Seals. The operation was conducted by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotic Unit and resulted in multiple people being indicted by a Sevier County grand jury last month.

As a result, personnel from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County Street Crimes Drug Unit and the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole began arresting those named early Monday morning and will continue to do so until all have been taken into custody.

The following people have been arrested at this time:

Dalton Cody Stinnett, 37, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic

Brandon J. Palumbo, 30, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic

Adam A. Rassias, 22, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic

Kevin D. Stallings, 53, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic

Brittany N. Wagers, 34, of Pigeon Forge - S&D Sch II Narcotic

Jeffery N. Cogdill, 42, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic

Angelia H. Smith, 53, of Kodak - S&D Sch II Narcotic

Jacky L. Lowe, 51, of Sevierville - S&D Sch I Narcotic

Justin W. Webster, 33, of Sevierville - Violation of Parole

Summer R. Lawson, 29, of Knoxville - Capias

Allen D. Ogle, 53, of Sevierville - S&D Sch II Narcotic

Christopher Kirkpatrick, 42, of Knoxville - Violation of Parole

The Street Crimes Unit is composed of officers from the sheriff’s office, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg Police Departments, according to officials.

