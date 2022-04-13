Advertisement

UT Pride of the Southland Band announces drum majors for 2022-23 season

The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band has announced its Head and Assistant Drum Majors for the 2022-2023 season.
(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Strike up the band! The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band has announced its Head and Assistant Drum Majors for the 2022-2023 season.

We are excited to announce our drum majors for the 2022-23 season!

Posted by The University of Tennessee Bands - Pride of the Southland Band on Monday, April 11, 2022

Senior Julia Boylan will serve as Head Drum Major for the Pride of the Southland. She is from the Spring Hill area and is studying Industrial Engineering.

Senior Reed McAmis will serve as Assistant Drum Major this season. He is from the Greeneville area and is studying Music Education.

The 350-member band has been around since 1869.

