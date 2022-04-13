UT Pride of the Southland Band announces drum majors for 2022-23 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Strike up the band! The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band has announced its Head and Assistant Drum Majors for the 2022-2023 season.

Senior Julia Boylan will serve as Head Drum Major for the Pride of the Southland. She is from the Spring Hill area and is studying Industrial Engineering.

Senior Reed McAmis will serve as Assistant Drum Major this season. He is from the Greeneville area and is studying Music Education.

The 350-member band has been around since 1869.

