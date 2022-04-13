Advertisement

VFL Joshua Dobbs to host Charitable Golf Classic & Mixer

Event to benefit VFL’s new Astrordinary Foundation
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 1st Annual Golf Tournament is set to swing into action on Friday, April 29.

Host and VFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs has set up a unique opportunity to pair up in twosomes against some of your Volunteer favorites and a PGA Tour Special Guest to raise money for the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation, Inc. and its charitable efforts throughout the State of TN.

Astrordinary Foundation
Astrordinary Foundation(WVLT)

JOSHUA DOBBS ASTRORDINARY CHARITABLE CONCERT

Fri, April 29 | Tennessee National Amphitheater

Gates Open at 6:30 PM with the concert set for 8:00 PM on the shore of Watts Bar Lake, at the Tennessee National Amphitheater. Organizers plan to “Ignite the Night” with a special performance by Double-Platinum, multi-talented singer and songwriter CHASE RICE. Concert Tickets

