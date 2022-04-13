VFL Joshua Dobbs to host Charitable Golf Classic & Mixer
Event to benefit VFL’s new Astrordinary Foundation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 1st Annual Golf Tournament is set to swing into action on Friday, April 29.
Host and VFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs has set up a unique opportunity to pair up in twosomes against some of your Volunteer favorites and a PGA Tour Special Guest to raise money for the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation, Inc. and its charitable efforts throughout the State of TN.
JOSHUA DOBBS ASTRORDINARY CHARITABLE CONCERT
Fri, April 29 | Tennessee National Amphitheater
Gates Open at 6:30 PM with the concert set for 8:00 PM on the shore of Watts Bar Lake, at the Tennessee National Amphitheater. Organizers plan to “Ignite the Night” with a special performance by Double-Platinum, multi-talented singer and songwriter CHASE RICE. Concert Tickets
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.