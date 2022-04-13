Vol bats silenced in upset loss to Golden Eagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A record crowd made their way into Smokies Stadium Tuesday night to watch what turned out to be a tightly contested college baseball game.

The top ranked Vols, looking to extend a 23-game win streak and tie the NCAA record, squared off against nearby Tennessee Tech and the Golden Eagles.

It would prove to be more than game, the Eagles upset the Volunteers 3-2, Tennessee’s first mid-week loss of the season.

Tennessee (31-2) struck first, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning. Drew Gilbert drove home Jorel Ortega with a single through the left side. Then Gilbert came around to score on an error by Tech’s third baseman. But that would be all for the Big Orange, who would be limited to just four hits while using those wood bats.

Tennessee Tech’s big hit came in the sixth inning when Eric Newsom hit a two-run home run off Ben Joyce to deep right center field to give the Golden Eagles a 3-2 lead.

The big star of the night though was right-handed pitcher Carter Gannaway. The sophomore came in and retired the first 11 Vols he faced. Gannaway struck out nine UT batters over nearly six innings of work, keeping the Tennessee batters guessing and off balance the entire time.

No.1 Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for a three-game set with No. 24 Alabama beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Vols will look to improve to 13-0 in SEC play here in this 2022 season.

