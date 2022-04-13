Warmer, windy with a few showers today ahead of a cold front’s rain and storms tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few pockets of rain and storms move through at times today, ahead of more downpours and gusty storms tonight into Thursday morning. Ponding and ongoing rain for the morning drive triggered a cautionary WVLT First Alert Weather Day to start Thursday, but the weather calms down quickly after that.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A little bit of fog is developing at times this morning, but we also have a mostly cloudy view and spotty showers. We’re starting the day mild, with upper 50s warming to low 60s early.

A few showers are moving through at times this morning, and isolated rain and storms can develop and move through at times this afternoon. It’s a mostly cloudy day, but some times of partly cloudy views this afternoon to evening. Today is the warmest day of the week, as we climb to around 80 degrees. A southwesterly wind increases to 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 30+ mph and maxing out at 45 mph in the Smoky Mountains with the Wind Advisory.

Tonight becomes rain, gusty, with storms around 11 PM on the Plateau and spreading out to an 80% coverage most of the night. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is focused on the lingering ponding and the back of rain and storms clearing west to east from 5 AM to 9 AM. Gusts continue to pick up to 40 mph at times overnight, which can bring some debris or weak trees onto the roads.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday clears quickly behind the rain and storms. Temperatures dip to the upper 50s by the morning, and even low 50s late morning, but then the clouds clear and we’ll be around 68 degrees in the afternoon. We’ll have a cooler breeze Thursday afternoon as well.

Friday and Saturday are looking partly cloudy and in the low 70s, with more clouds at times on Saturday. Actually scattered showers move through Friday night into early Saturday morning, then spotty showers are possible Saturday.

Easter Sunday is cooler, in the upper 60s, but it’s partly cloudy and only isolated rain chances.

Scattered rain returns Sunday night and continues through Monday, with cooler air. That can lead to spotty mountaintop snow Monday night.

