40-years later, a hallmark of the 1982 World’s Fair is no more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It stood tall over the 1982 World’s Fair just outside the south endzone of Neyland Stadium.

At 165 feet tall the World’s Fair Ferris Wheel, for some, was the highlight of their trip to the festival.

”It was something that was talked about and I think there are people today that remember that was the single best thing about the fair,” said Jack Neely, the executive director of the Knoxville History Project.

While towered over by the house that Neyland built, the Ferris Wheel was once the largest in the world.

”The Ferris wheel was something to brag about. 150, 165 feet tall and that’s very tall for a Ferris wheel I think it’s something three times as tall as your typical carnival Ferris wheel,” said Neely.

After it was done serving its purpose in Knoxville, the giant heap of metal made its way to Western New York to a community known as Darien Lake.

”It’s a real landmark, has been a real landmark, the Ferris Wheel because you can see it from miles around,” said native New Yorker turned East Tennessean, Coleen Miller.

Miller lived in Darien Lake just 30-miles West of Buffalo.

She remembers Darien lake getting the Ferris wheel, but at the time not knowing its significance.

”I couldn’t believe it, I’d been on it many many times and I’m pretty sure there’s a sign there too that says it’s from Knoxville but I moved here in 2009 and I never put two and two together,” said Miller.

Miller tipped WVLT News off to the wheel being dismantled.

WVLT News reached out to Six Flags representative Darien Lake via a chat service on the business’s website.

A representative said the was marked as being renovated, but a sign out in front of the ride says it was being retired and replaced.

The World's Fair Ferris Wheel, once the largest in the world, is being retired from its final resting place in Darien Lake New York. (ForgottenBuffalo.com)

”Six flags bought it so the first thing they bought was this Ferris wheel and people came from miles around to see it because it was so huge,” said Miller.

While not the center point of the fair, the wheel was still a piece of East Tennessee history, now being torn apart with a future unclear.

