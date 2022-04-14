Concert held to celebrate Loretta Lynn’s 90th birthday

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - April 14 is country music icon Loretta Lynn’s 90th birthday and there is a party in her honor at the US 23 Country Music Highway Museum.

Johnson County Judge-Executive, Mark McKenzie, declared April 9 through April 14 to be “Loretta Lynn” week and the party Thursday is the culmination of all the week’s events.

Like anywhere else in Eastern Kentucky, they love Loretta Lynn her home Johnson County.

Look no further than Norma Music, a performer herself she said she grew up with Lynn’s music.

”Every time she was on any show we just all congregated in the living room,” said Music. “We just couldn’t wait to see our Loretta.”

Loretta is as big as the mountains for Norma and many of the musicians performing.

”I mean she is just everything that one would think a good representative in the country music world should be,” said Music.

As larger than life as Lynn may seem, she is still just a friend to the people from the small Van Lear community she grew up in.

”I really enjoy playing,” said Ronald Ramey of Van Lear. “I played all my life. Got my first guitar at about 12 and been playing ever since.”

No matter how long Lynn is gone, her hometown misses her and looks froward to celebrating her birthday.

”Happy birthday, Loretta, and we still ain’t got to sing that duet you was gonna do with me,” said her friend Ronald Ramey.

”And we would just like to all say, happy birthday Miss Loretta Lynn,” added Music. “The Queen, the reigning queen, of country music.”

Lynn may be far away right now, but her music is certainly keeping this community close together.

Loretta posted on Facebook today, “When people tell me I’m 90, there’s no way that can be true. I still feel like I’m 40!”

Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, Loretta and Conway Twitty’s grandchildren, performed at The Grand Ole Opry Thursday night in honor of Loretta’s birthday.

Loretta made her Opry debut in 1960 and was inducted as a member in 1962.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.