Advertisement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company’s board of directors.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, who currently owns slightly more than 9% of its stock and is the company’s biggest shareholder, provided a letter to the company on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own. Musk offered $54.20 per share of Twitter’s stock.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk says in the filing. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Shares of Twitter jumped nearly 12% before the market open.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit states that the “sex shows” occurred inside the cells of the female inmate pod of...
Attorney defends former Grainger County inmates’ claims of forced “sex shows”
Source: (WVLT)
Undercover drug operation in Sevier Co. leads to 12 arrests
Tenn. authorities offer reward for info on Smoky Mountain Knife Works gun theft
Authorities ask for help after firearm theft at local gun store
Students face charges after teen brings gun to Blount County school
Washington Presbyterian Church vandalized
Corryton church faces ‘thousands’ in repairs after alleged vandalism

Latest News

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual
Messy morning commute with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
First Alert for morning commute for gusty rain from a cold front
Officials say evidence pointed investigators to suspect Frank James, who is to appear in court...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to appear in court
President Joe Biden talks to guests after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa,...
Administration unveils steps to boost racial equity in govt