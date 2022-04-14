Federal jury convicts Morgan Co. sex offender in child sex trafficking charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal jury convicted a Morgan County man in multiple child sex charges Wednesday. The man, Everett Miller Jr., 55, of Sunbright, was required to register as a sex offender at the time of his crimes, a report from the Department of Justice said.

An anonymous tip to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reportedly sparked an investigation, where investigators discovered that Miller, a truck driver, was transporting a minor across state lines. When asked, the victim told investigators that she had been coerced into having sex with Miller in the sleeper cab of his truck. FBI investigators said they conducted a forensic exam on a cell phone Miller had given the minor without her mother’s knowledge, which revealed that he had transported her cross-country.

Additionally, the release said that Miller tried to escape federal custody while had a medical facility for a heart procedure.

Miller was charged with enticement of a minor for sex, transporting a minor in interstate commerce for sex and attempting to escape from the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He will be sentenced at a later date; he faces at least 20 years in prison, up to life.

