Advertisement

Federal jury convicts Morgan Co. sex offender in child sex trafficking charges

The man allegedly tried to escape federal custody.
(Source: Associated Press)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal jury convicted a Morgan County man in multiple child sex charges Wednesday. The man, Everett Miller Jr., 55, of Sunbright, was required to register as a sex offender at the time of his crimes, a report from the Department of Justice said.

An anonymous tip to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reportedly sparked an investigation, where investigators discovered that Miller, a truck driver, was transporting a minor across state lines. When asked, the victim told investigators that she had been coerced into having sex with Miller in the sleeper cab of his truck. FBI investigators said they conducted a forensic exam on a cell phone Miller had given the minor without her mother’s knowledge, which revealed that he had transported her cross-country.

Additionally, the release said that Miller tried to escape federal custody while had a medical facility for a heart procedure.

Miller was charged with enticement of a minor for sex, transporting a minor in interstate commerce for sex and attempting to escape from the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He will be sentenced at a later date; he faces at least 20 years in prison, up to life.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit states that the “sex shows” occurred inside the cells of the female inmate pod of...
Attorney defends former Grainger County inmates’ claims of forced ‘sex shows’
Garry Chadwell
High School assistant principal arrested, charged with statutory rape
Source: (WVLT)
Undercover drug operation in Sevier Co. leads to 12 arrests
Suspect leads Knox Co. deputies on chase, kills self and passenger in crash, report says
Students face charges after teen brings gun to Blount County school

Latest News

Knoxville Homeless
Homeless camps on public land risk felony in Tennessee bill
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Student brings loaded gun to Campbell Co. elementary school, CCSO says
Developer ilana Lilienthal transforms Emory Place in Fourth and Gill neighborhood with two art...
Knoxville developer envisions latest project as hub for art and culture
Lane Lister
Knoxville runaway teen returns home