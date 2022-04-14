Advertisement

First Alert for morning commute for gusty rain from a cold front

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s clearing, then showers sandwiching in Easter weekend.
By Heather Haley
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The leading edge of storms hit the Plateau late Wednesday, and this system has been soaking our area most of the night. That leads to our WVLT First Alert for this morning, with a risk of ponding and debris on roads creating extra hazards.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Use caution this morning, as widespread rain has been soaking us overnight. There is a break before the last line of storms moves east across our area, 6 to 9 AM.

We’re cooling behind the morning rain and storms, so we’ll drop to around 54 degrees 9 to 10 AM. Scattered rain will be lined up in the Smokies to far NE TN at this time. Your Thursday afternoon is beautiful, but cooler. We’re bouncing back to around 68 degrees this afternoon, with a sunny sky. The winds turn from that cold front, so we have a northerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph.

Tonight stays clear and cooler, with a low of 40 degrees with a light breeze. Patchy fog is possible for your Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds and warmth gradually move in again Friday. It’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, then mostly cloudy by the evening. We’ll top out around 76 degrees, with a turning wind, back to a southwesterly breeze increasing to around 10 to 15 mph.

Rain returns Friday night, with a 60% coverage. It will carry over into Saturday morning, with a 40% coverage, but rain becomes isolated in coverage with lingering clouds Saturday, and a high of 72 degrees.

Spotty rain is possible throughout Easter Sunday, from the sunrise service to afternoon and evening. We’ll be cooler again at 68 degrees for the high.

Then the weekend ends with more rain, as it returns Sunday night into Monday. This puts us in the low 60s on Monday. Spotty mountaintop snow is possible Monday evening into the overnight hours, as we drop to the upper 30s Monday night and again Tuesday night.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

