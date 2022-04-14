Advertisement

Ice Bears take Game-1 of Roanoke series

Knoxville scores in each period to beat Rail Yard Dawgs 4-1
Knoxville Ice Bears
Knoxville Ice Bears
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A great start to the playoffs for SPHL regular season champion Knoxville. The Ice Bears had won ten of their last eleven games heading into the post-season and they’d pick up right where they left off.

Jimmy Poreda made 30 saves, Stepan Timofeyev scored twice and the Knoxville Ice Bears beat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-1 Wednesday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum to take a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the President’s Cup Playoffs.

Dino Balsamo and Andrew Bellant also scored for Knoxville. Game two is Saturday night in Roanoke. A Game-3 if necessary would be back in Knoxville Sunday afternoon at 5:00 p.m.

Matt O’Dea scored off a wrist shot from the right side to spoil the shutout at 17:34. Bernard finished with 23 saves for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Fans can contact Olympus Car and Coach at 523-2796 to take a bus out to Roanoke for Saturday night’s game. Seats are limited.

