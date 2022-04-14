Advertisement

Knoxville developer envisions latest project as hub for art and culture

Ilana Lilienthal says plans for the Emory Place in the Fourth and GIll neighborhood include two art galleries, a coffee shop, cigar lounge and a tapas restaurant.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emory Place in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood has transformed in the last two years, including the addition of what one Knoxville developer is calling a hub for art and culture. Ilana Lilienthal renovated the historic, vacant buildings. Renovations are completed and most spaces are rented out.

Lilienthal said plans for the Emory Place in the Fourth and GIll neighborhood include two art galleries, a coffee shop, a cigar lounge and a tapas restaurant.

“You can have a whole area, a walking area, people experience art and culture, this is something we are missing here,” said Lilienthal

Lilienthal wants to create an art and culture hub in downtown Knoxville. She’s keeping one of the buildings for herself as an art gallery The Lilienthal Gallery features carefully curated pieces from internationally acclaimed artists.

“I just love to see an area of art and culture that is open to the public that features artists, local artists, and international artists like we’re representing. In the gallery, they can have a stage and can share their art with other people in Knoxville,” said Lilienthal.

Pivot Point Gallery opened next door and features contemporary art.

