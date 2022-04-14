Advertisement

Knoxville officer resigns after turning off body cam, lying about chase, report says

The officer pled guilty to tampering with governmental records.
Joseph Roberts
Joseph Roberts
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Apr. 14, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer involved in a January car chase has resigned from the department after pleading guilty to tampering with governmental records. Joseph Roberts, 23, reportedly turned off his body and cruiser camera during a police chase, then lied about his involvement in the chase.

The chase happened on Jan. 31. That day, Roberts tried to conduct a traffic stop near Oglewood Avenue and Cornelia Street when the car he was trying to stop fled the scene at a high speed, a report from District Attorney Charme Allen’s office said. Roberts then lawfully chased the car, but turned off the cameras, which is a violation of KPD police. The cameras turned back on automatically after eight seconds when Roberts reached a high speed.

The chase continued until the suspect crashed their car. While on the scene, other officers reportedly asked Roberts if he was involved in the chase, which lasted over three minutes and reached speeds over 100 mph. Roberts repeatedly denied being involved in the chase, then made a false entry while reporting the events.

DA Allen spoke on the incident, saying Roberts’ actions further harmed the public’s trust in law enforcement. “It is imperative that citizens are able to trust law enforcement,” DA Allen said. “By repeatedly being dishonest when questioned by his supervising officers and by falsifying his sworn statements, this officer broke the law, damaged that trust, and showed that he was unfit to serve as an officer of the law.”

Roberts’ charges mean one to two years in prison. Allen’s prosecutors are expected to provide records to the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, the group that regulates law enforcement, to ensure Roberts is not allowed to seek another law enforcement position.

