Advertisement

Netflix launches new way for viewers to ‘like’ their favorite shows

Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.(freestocks.org from Pexels via canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix wants to keep its customers happy with the selections they are making.

The streaming service recently introduced a new recommendation tool - a double thumbs-up button.

Netflix already has thumbs up and thumbs down buttons for viewers to give feedback on what they like and dislike, but the company said it wanted to add another option.

The double thumbs-up tool is a way for viewers to let Netflix know which shows and movies they really like and enjoy.

Representatives with Netflix said it could recommend similar content thanks to the new tool, which ultimately helps customers stick around longer and feel satisfied with their subscription.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ga Dhsia Shuntelle Blair, 25; Jeremiah Alexander Moore, 22.
Report: Suspects throw guns, drugs out of car during police chase
The lawsuit states that the “sex shows” occurred inside the cells of the female inmate pod of...
Attorney defends former Grainger County inmates’ claims of forced “sex shows”
Affecting taxes buyers and sellers
Knox Co. homeowner ‘disturbed’ to see new property values, increase in taxes
Tenn. authorities offer reward for info on Smoky Mountain Knife Works gun theft
Authorities ask for help after firearm theft at local gun store
Washington Presbyterian Church vandalized
Corryton church faces ‘thousands’ in repairs after alleged vandalism

Latest News

The Ferris Wheel from the 1982 World's Fair is set to be retired.
40-years later, a hallmark of the 1982 World’s Fair is no more
There are two waves of rain and storms Thursday morning. We have a First Alert from 4:00-9:00...
From First Alert rain to sunshine, plus the Easter forecast
Bryan McCarter said additional damages from around the state will be the only way to get most...
‘A tough road’ for federal funding says Sevier County Vice Mayor
Knoxville Ice Bears
Ice Bears take Game-1 of Roanoke series
Wearwood Elementary school hosts hundreds for dinner and presentation
Wears Valley first responders honored at elementary school